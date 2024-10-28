October 28, 2024
Israeli forces rounding up Palestinians in occupied West Bank
With the world's focus on Gaza and Lebanon, Israeli forces are continuing to round up Palestinians in military raids in the occupied West Bank. The total number of detainees is now at more than 11,000. Many of them are detailing accounts of abuse, torture and humiliation. Shadia Edwards-Dashti spoke to one prominent activist family who have all been imprisoned at one time or another.
