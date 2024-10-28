WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli attack killed several Palestinians sheltering in UN-run school
Israeli forces on the ground and strikes from unmanned vehicles have resulted in Palestinian casualties flooding hospitals in northern Gaza. Only three facilities in the area have been able to provide some services and Gaza's Health Ministry says a paediatrician is the only specialist left at Kamal Adwan Hospital. Officials say the Israeli army arrested and deported all the facility's staff. The siege of northern Gaza is now in its third week, with five journalists among the latest victims of Israeli attacks. Malik Fuda reports.
October 28, 2024
