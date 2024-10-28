As Gaza braces for a cold, wet winter, displaced Palestinians living in tents and makeshift shelters by the sea are sewing clothes from blankets in a desperate effort to stay warm.

Nidaa Attia, 31, and others measure, cut and sew the clothing in a tent near the beach at Al Mawasi in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza.

The work is entirely manual and labour intensive. Lacking electricity, they generate power by using the pedals of a bicycle connected by a belt to their sewing machine.

"Winter is coming for the second time (since the start of Israel's war) and people are without any (warm) clothes," Attia said.

Nearby a young child stood on a table while another woman measured him for a jumper to protect him from the cold winter.

"There are no clothes coming into Gaza, so we thought a lot about how we could find a solution to the lack of fabrics, and we came up with the idea of recycling thermal blankets into winter clothes," Attia said.

Harsh winter

Her "Needle and Thread" initiative, launched in September, relies mostly on volunteers, though some receive a small payment. The clothes are sold for between 70 and 120 shekels ($18-$30) but prices are lower for those who bring blankets.

A Gaza winter can be harsh, marked by cold temperatures and strong winds. Last year heavy rains flooded some shelters.

After more than a year of war, many in Gaza have no income. Some have tried to sell their possessions, including second-hand clothes, but few can afford the prices of even basic goods.

The amount of international aid entering Gaza has plummeted to its lowest level all year, according to UN data, while a global hunger monitor has also warned of a looming famine.

Most of the roughly two million people in Gaza have been displaced by Israel's relentless assault on the coastal enclave.

"We have been displaced for more than a year now. We lived through one winter and now winter is coming again," said Samira Tamous, who is originally from Gaza City in the north of the territory but now lives in a makeshift shelter in Al Mawasi.

"There are no winter clothes at all, not in the market and not to dress my daughter," said Tamous, whose 13-year-old child with Down syndrome was putting on clothing made under the "Needle and Thread" project.