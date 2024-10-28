How Arab American voters could sway the presidential election?

Although Muslims represent just about 1% of the US population, they are seen as a key voting bloc because of their concentration in swing states, where elections are frequently decided by slim margins.In an interview to TRT World, Osama Siblani, publisher and editor-in-chief of The Arab American News in Dearborn, Michigan, explains the importance of the Arab and Muslim votes in the US presidential election and how the Gaza war may impact their decision to vote.