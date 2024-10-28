October 28, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Immigration a key topic for US voters
In the battleground state of Arizona there is a section of the border with Mexico that became a hotspot for migrant crossings this year. Ranchers, cowboys and families there are desperate for a border security solution. It is the number one issue for millions in Arizona where opinions are split on which presidential candidate can help them solve the problem. Craig Boswell reports from along the Arizona-Mexico border.
Arizona’s Border Divides US Voters / Others
Explore