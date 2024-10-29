October 29, 2024
Republicans make ground among Black voters in Georgia
In 2020, Black communities in the US voted overwhelmingly for Joe Biden and were key to his victory in the presidential election. This time the Democratic candidate is Kamala Harris, a Black woman. But, as our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports from the battleground state of Georgia, there are signs that Donald Trump is finding favour among Black voters.
