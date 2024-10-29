Israeli parliament passes legislation to ban UNRWA

There is growing condemnation after the Knesset passed two controversial bills on the UN agency for Palestinian refugees. One bars UNRWA from operating in Israel, Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories. The second cuts Israel's diplomatic ties with the agency and labels it a terrorist organisation. The UN says the bills could have devastating consequences for Palestinians, and are nothing less than collective punishment. TRT World's Andy Roesgen reports.