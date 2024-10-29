October 29, 2024
Harris and Trump remain neck and neck ahead of Tuesday's vote
The US elections are almost upon us, with Americans set to go to the polls in exactly one week. The latest national polls show former president Donald Trump marginally edging ahead of his democrat rival, Vice President Kamala Harris. It's still a very tight race, and both candidates are fully focused on closing their campaigns strong. Malik Fuda reports.
