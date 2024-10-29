October 29, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Michigan’s Muslim voters could play decisive role in US electıon
As the US presidential election fast approaches, Michigan’s Muslim voters could play a decisive role in shaping the results. Dearborn, home to one of the largest Arab-American communities in the country, is a key battleground. As Jaffar Hasnain reports, the ongoing war in Gaza, along with domestic issues, has left many Muslim voters disillusioned with both major parties.
