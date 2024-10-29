October 29, 2024
US-Pakistan ties often marred by mistrust and divergent interests
Pakistan has remained one of the closest allies of the United States. But their longstanding relationship has often been marred by mistrust and divergent interests. As Americans are all set to elect their new President, people in Pakistan are anxiously waiting for the outcome and its implications for the country. Kamran Yousaf has more from Islamabad.
