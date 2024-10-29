106 killed as Israel hits residential building in Gaza's Beit Lahia

In northern Gaza, where Israeli strikes have killed at least 106 people and injured dozens. Israeli fighter jets hit a five-storey building sheltering over 200 forcibly displaced Palestinians in Beit Lahia, with more than 40 people assumed trapped under the rubble. In a separate strike, Israeli forces targeted individuals waiting for humanitarian aid. The ongoing siege has trapped over 400,000 people with no safe zones. The Israeli army reported that four soldiers were killed and an officer seriously wounded during clashes with Hamas earlier on Tuesday. Ashraf Shannon has the latest from Gaza.