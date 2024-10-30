WORLD
Ukraine, Russia in talks on halting strikes on energy facilities: report
A deal to protect energy facilities could signal a Russian willingness to engage in broader peace talks, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says.
Firefighters work to put out a fire at energy infrastructure facilities, damaged by Russian missile strike in Kiev region. / Photo: Reuters
October 30, 2024

Ukraine and Russia are in the early stages of negotiations about potentially halting air strikes on each other's energy facilities, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

The FT, citing sources late on Tuesday who it said included senior Ukrainian officials, reported that Ukraine was seeking to resume talks that had come close to an agreement in August and were mediated by Qatar.

The talks, the sources told the FT, had been derailed by Kiev's forces launching an incursion that month into Russia's Kursk region that borders Ukraine.

"There are very early talks about potentially restarting something," the FT cited a diplomat who the newspaper said was briefed on the negotiations as saying. "There's now talks on the energy facilities."

Asked about the report, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said there was a lot of fake news, even in the most reputable media, that "has nothing to do with reality".

RelatedZelenskyy claims N.Korean troops joined Russia, pushing war beyond borders

Peace talks

The Russian Defence Ministry, the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A big chunk of Ukraine's power capacity has been destroyed or seized due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure since Moscow's "special military operation" against its neighbour in 2022, forcing Kiev to rely on its nuclear power facilities and imports of energy from Europe.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said last month that Russia had knocked out the gigawatt equivalent of over half of Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The European Union aims to restore 2.5 GW of capacity, about 15 percent of the country' s needs, she said, referring to proposed EU-funded repairs.

Ukraine had no powerful long-range weapons at the start of the war, but has since developed long-range attack drones and used them to hit targets deep inside Russia, ranging from oil refineries to power plants and military airfields.

Zelenskyy told the FT earlier in October that a deal to protect energy facilities could signal a Russian willingness to engage in broader peace talks. Moscow says it wants peace, but has set conditions that Kiev regards as unacceptable.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
