High Hopes, Deep Disappointment As Biden Leaves Office
Having withdrawn from the US presidential race, many believe Joe Biden's long political career is coming to a close. His legacy will now be closely inspected, especially his record on foreign policy. He is known for his long-standing interest in international affairs and started his career in Washington in 1972. One significant part of his story is his involvement during the Bosnian war in the 1990s. As a senator, he was a strong advocate for Bosnia's right to defend itself. He even visited Sarajevo during the siege and pushed then-President Bill Clinton to end the US arms embargo. Many believed he would be more involved in this part of Europe once in the White House. But were the hopes misplaced? Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
October 30, 2024
