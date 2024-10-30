WORLD
2 MIN READ
UNSC votes to end its Somalia mission over next two years
UN missions can only be deployed with the agreement of the host country. In Africa in particular, the UN has been facing hostility in recent years.
UNSC votes to end its Somalia mission over next two years
President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is still seeking to extricate Somalia from chronic instability. / Photo: AP Archive
October 30, 2024

The UN Security Council has voted to begin a two-year withdrawal of its political mission in Somalia, which has been in the East African country for more than a decade.

UNSOM was established in 2013 by the UN Security Council to support Somali authorities in the transition to democracy and the rule of law after more than 20 years of conflict between militias, extremist groups and criminal gangs.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is still seeking to extricate Somalia from chronic instability.

In May, his government asked that the world body end the assistance mission's mandate when it expires in October, but later amended the request to suggest a two-year transition period.

In a resolution adopted unanimously on Wednesday, the Security Council agreed to follow through with a transition and plans for UNSOM to end its mission on October 31, 2026.

RelatedUN lifts arms embargo on Somalia, ends political mission in Sudan

UNSOM will henceforth be called the UN Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia, or UNTMIS.

In the first year of the transition period, the mission will primarily focus on efforts to conduct free and fair elections and protection of human rights. Some of its work will be handed over to Somali authorities at the end of year one.

UN missions can only be deployed with the agreement of the host country. In Africa in particular, the UN has been facing hostility in recent years.

RelatedSomalia urges UN political mission to leave country in surprise move
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can Elon Musk’s political plot escape the American curse?
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
Trump says Netanyahu, who sabotaged Gaza truce efforts on numerous occasions, 'wants to end' war
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us