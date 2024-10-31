October 31, 2024
Economic concerns top priority for voters in the US presidential election
Economic policies may determine the winner in Wisconsin. Polls indicate that voters' top concerns are rising gas and grocery prices. While inflation has started to decline in the weeks before the election, will it be enough for Kamala Harris to secure the state and stop Donald Trump’s return to the White House? TRT World's Andy Roesgen reports from the Badger State.
