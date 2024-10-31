October 31, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
‘Abandon Harris’ over Gaza war
As the US election approaches, the 'Abandon Harris' campaign is mobilising Muslim and Arab voters to support alternative candidates, challenging both Democratic and Republican parties' policies on Palestine’s Gaza.
As the US election approaches, the 'Abandon Harris' campaign is mobilising Muslim and Arab voters to support alternative candidates, challenging both Democratic and Republican parties' policies on Palestine’s Gaza. / Others
Explore