TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye rejects EU Enlargement Report, calls for fresh perspective
Turkish foreign ministry says the EU can't decide the fate of Turkish Cypriots on its own.
Türkiye rejects EU Enlargement Report, calls for fresh perspective
The ministry emphasised that any settlement of the Cyprus dispute must involve only the two sides on the island, the three guarantor powers, and the United Nations. / Photo: AA / Others
October 31, 2024

A day after the release of the European Commission's 2024 Enlargement Strategy Report, the Turkish foreign ministry criticised "unfair assessments" of the country's political landscape.

In a detailed statement released on Thursday, the ministry acknowledged the report's positive notes, including recognition of Türkiye's advanced market economy and progress in aligning with EU standards. However, the statement rejected biased interpretations of Türkiye's internal political dynamics.

Key points of contention include the report's treatment of the Cyprus issue, with Türkiye asserting that the EU's approach unconditionally favours the Greek Cypriot position.

"The report reflects the unrealistic, unlawful and maximalist views of Greece and the Greek Cypriot side while completely disregarding the legitimate concerns and justified policies of both Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus," it said.

The ministry emphasised that any settlement of the Cyprus dispute must involve only the two sides on the island, the three guarantor powers, and the United Nations.

RelatedWar and peace: How Türkiye’s military intervention led to founding of TRNC

The statement also highlighted some constructive elements, noting the report's acknowledgement of Türkiye's improved relations with Greece and its constructive role in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The foreign ministry called on the EU to lift political blockages imposed in July 2019 and to adopt a more strategic approach to bilateral relations.

Türkiye also expressed a continued commitment to EU relations, stressing Türkiye's "clear and strong political will" to enhance ties. It called for the EU to implement recommendations from the Joint Communication without additional preconditions.

It pointedly rejected the report's characterisation of regional issues, particularly regarding Greece and Northern Cyprus, stating that the EU "does not possess the authority or jurisdiction to determine the borders of third countries."

As a candidate country, Türkiye appears to be seeking a recalibration of its EU membership process, emphasising the need for a "fresh perspective" and "tangible measures" to move forward.

RelatedNext meeting with UN to include Türkiye, Greece — TRNC president
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us