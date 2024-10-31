WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel razes UNRWA office in Nur Shams camp in occupied West Bank
Demolition comes after Israeli law banning UNRWA from aiding Palestinian refugees.
Israel razes UNRWA office in Nur Shams camp in occupied West Bank
The UNRWA building in occupied East Jerusalem. / Photo: AA Archive
October 31, 2024

The Israeli army demolished the office of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem, a local official has said.

"Israeli bulldozers brought down the building, through which the UN agency runs the daily needs of residents," Nehad al Shaweeh, who heads a local service committee in the camp, told Anadolu on Thursday.

"The building was partially damaged during previous Israeli raids and today it was completely demolished by Israeli forces," he added.

RelatedIsraeli ban of UNRWA could kill more children in Gaza: UNICEF

The demolition came three days after the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) passed a law on Monday banning UNRWA from operating, which would eventually affect its work in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and East Jerusalem. The legislation will take effect in 90 days.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini called the Israeli ban "unprecedented and dangerous," and in violation of the UN Charter.

According to the Palestinian official news agency Wafa, there are two schools and a health centre run by UNRWA in Nur Shams camp.

Early on Thursday, two Palestinians, including a child, were killed in an Israeli drone strike in the camp, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Tension has been running high across the West Bank due to Israel’s brutal offensive on Gaza, which has killed over 43,100 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last year.

At least 766 Palestinians have since been killed and around 6,300 injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us