Washington, DC — With just five days until the US presidential election, Kamala Harris' campaign is scrambling to firefight as remarks from key Democratic leaders have sparked frustration among some of her core supporters.

The latest controversy started in Muskegon Heights in swing state Michigan, where former US president Bill Clinton, 78, on a campaign trail for Harris, addressed Israel's year-long bloody war on Gaza in a way that many found insensitive.

Speaking to Democratic voters, Clinton attempted to explain his support for Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, noting, "Hamas makes sure that they’re shielded by civilians; they’ll force you to kill civilians if you want to defend yourself."

Clinton went on to add, "I understand why young Palestinian and Arab Americans in Michigan think too many people have died," which, rather than mitigating the statement, seemed only to deepen the discomfort among listeners.

For many, the language appeared cold, apathetic, and detached from the lived concerns of the community.

Clinton’s remarks glossed over the emotional toll of the conflict on American Arabs, experts said.

Mark Whitman, a noted political analyst from Virginia, who backs Harris, told TRT World, "It almost feels as if the Democratic establishment is intent on shooting itself in the foot."

"To enter a swing state with a significant Arab American population and then talk in these terms? It is simply tone-deaf. Statements like these show the elderly figureheads of the Democratic establishment are totally out of touch with its base."

The discontent is palpable in Michigan's Arab communities.

Fatima Al Nassir, an Arab American voter from Dearborn, voiced her frustration to TRT World, saying, "Democrats aren't doing themselves any favours by speaking like this."

"At this rate, I don't even know if I'll show up to vote."

Harris has Biden problem

Meanwhile, Harris faces another hurdle: trying to distance herself from Biden's latest gaffe.

The US president, addressing the Hispanic advocacy group Voto Latino via video call, attempted to counter disparaging comments made by a Trump supporter about Puerto Rico.

Instead, Biden's off-the-cuff remark that Trump supporters were "garbage" spiralled quickly.

The White House hastily clarified that Biden's remark was specifically aimed at comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who recently made racist jokes about Puerto Rico at a Trump rally. Still, Biden's remarks left many Latino voters wondering if they had just been caught in the political crossfire.

The gaffe appears to have disillusioned some longtime Democrats.

In Pennsylvania, Brian Hanlon, a Democrat, expressed his dismay to TRT World. "Biden needs to stop talking like this," Hanlon said.

"I'm voting for Harris, but every time he makes these comments, it feels like another cut to the campaign's chances. Biden needs to let Harris run her own campaign and keep himself out of these headlines this week."

Troubling trend

As sentiments run high regarding the current political landscape, Norman Solomon, National Director of RootsAction, an organisation that advocates for political change through public policy initiatives in the US, shared his perspective on Harris' Gaza stance with TRT World.

"The policy that Harris has defended for the war on Gaza is despicable. At the same time, she is the only candidate who can spare us from another Trump presidency, which — from all indications — would be far worse than the first one," Solomon stated.

He added, "The need is urgent for dialectics — 'a method of examining and discussing opposing ideas in order to find the truth'— in this case, the truth of what's most needed at this electoral crossroads of fateful history."

Whitman did not fully agree with Solomon and called such moments part of a troubling trend.

"When authority figures like Biden or Clinton make disparaging remarks, they risk alienating big swathes of their party base — and not just for this election cycle. These moments are widening cracks that could impact the Democratic party for years to come."