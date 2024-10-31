WORLD
Immigration remains a divisive issue in US election
During the US election campaign, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have accused each other of using immigration to stir division. Trump called undocumented migrants 'the enemy within' and claimed that Democrats are registering them to vote illegally. Randolph Nogel went to Los Angeles, a city with a high immigrant population, to hear voters' thoughts on this divisive election.
October 31, 2024
