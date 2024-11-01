WORLD
Russia's Lavrov to visit EU for the first time since Ukraine war
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to visit Malta in December to participate in a meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), as reported by the Vedomosti daily, citing foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

This will be Lavrov's first visit to a European Union country since the war between Russia and Ukraine began in February 2022.

This announcement comes amid escalating tensions, with both Russia and Ukraine on Friday claiming the downing of numerous drones from the opposing side overnight.

The Embassy of Malta to Russia told Vedomosti the decision to hold the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting on the island on December 5-6 "applies to all members, including the Russian Federation".

"OSCE delegations are regularly informed about the progress of preparations. Further practical details, including invitations, will be sent to all OSCE delegations in due course," it said.

Drone fight surges

Both Russia and Ukraine claimed on Friday to have downed numerous drones from the opposing side overnight, signalling a surge in drone attacks.

The Russian defence ministry reported that its air defenses intercepted 83 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to a TASS news agency report.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian air force stated that it had destroyed 31 out of 48 drones launched by Russia across various regions during an overnight strike, as reported by Reuters.

Additionally, 14 drones were reported as "locationally lost," and one of three cruise missiles launched was also intercepted, according to claims from Kiev.

Also on Friday, a drone crashed into an oil depot in Russia's southern Stavropol region, as announced by local governor Vladimir Vladimirov.

This marked the second suspected Ukrainian attack in as many days on Russian fuel and energy targets, following a lull of approximately seven weeks since a fuel facility in Tula was attacked on September 10.

Governor Vladimirov stated on Telegram that there were no casualties in the incident at the Svetlograd oil depot.

The Baza Telegram channel, which is linked to Russia's security services, shared CCTV footage purportedly showing the attack on the oil depot.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
