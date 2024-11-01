WORLD
After France, Spain moves to ban Israeli firms from major defence expo
The bans are linked to Spanish and French governments growing unease over Tel Aviv's conduct in its ongoing wars in Gaza and Lebanon.
The decision to exclude Tel Aviv is reportedly due to Israel's actions in the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon. / Photo: Reuters
November 1, 2024

Spain has barred Israeli companies from participating in Madrid's 2025 International Defence and Security Exhibition (FEINDEF).

Israel and its companies are excluded from the FEINDEF, Defence Secretary Amparo Valcarce said in a statement, citing Spain's commitment to peace in Palestine and Lebanon and adherence to international humanitarian law.

The decision to exclude Tel Aviv is reportedly due to Israel's actions in the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon, as well as an incident where international delegates, including Spanish people, were attacked by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank.

The delegation included former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau and European Parliament member Jaume Asens, who were accompanying Palestinians harvesting olives when Israeli forces used tear gas.

FEINDEF, one of the world's top 10 defence fairs, is expected to host over 400 companies and will take place in Madrid from May 12 to 14.

French ban

The move comes after France had enforced a similar ban on seven Israeli firms participating in next week's Euronaval arms show near Paris.

The ban was, however, reversed in a fast-tracked lawsuit by a French commercial court on Thursday.

The enforcement of the ban was the latest incident in a diplomatic row fuelled by the Emmanuel Macron government's unease over Tel Aviv's conduct in its ongoing wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

It was the second time this year that France has sought to ban Israeli firms from a major defence show.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
