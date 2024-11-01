November 1, 2024
Israeli forces kill dozens of Palestinians as hospitals overwhelmed
At least 55 Palestinians mainly women and children have been killed in the latest Israeli attacks in Gaza overnight. The deaths come as health authorities say the second phase of polio vaccinations is set to resume on Saturday, despite already overwhelmed hospitals being pushed beyond the brink. Kristina Simich reports.
