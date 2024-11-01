After facing years of criticism and misconceptions about its role and impact, the United Nations' main humanitarian aid agency in Palestine has finally been banned by Israel's Parliament.

Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have long questioned UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees)'s effectiveness, accusing it of perpetuating the refugee crisis. UNRWA allows Palestinians to pass on their refugee status between generations. Enshrined in its mandate is the right for displaced Palestinians forced into exile following the 1948 Nakba, and their descendants, to have the right to return to their homeland. There are now around 14.3 million Palestinian refugees in the diaspora, outnumbering Israel’s 9.4 million population. Israeli government's decision this week to ban UNRWA will remove this right, but would remove this right, and more immediately also impact millions of Palestinian refugees who rely on UNRWA's services.

Not long ago, I was one of them.

As someone who grew up in Gaza, and benefited from UNRWA-facilitated education before going on to work for NASA, I feel compelled to challenge these narratives and share my story.

My journey from Palestine to working on the Mars Ingenuity helicopter stands as a testament to the potential that exists within Gaza's youth and the crucial role UNRWA plays in nurturing that potential.

My connection to UNRWA schools began with my father, Dr. Mohammed Elbasyouni. Born in Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp in 1948, he was among the first students to attend UNRWA schools in the 1950s. His journey from those classrooms to become the director of the surgical department at Al-Shifa Hospital has been a constant source of inspiration for me.

Education during intifada

Though I was born in Germany while my father studied medicine, our family relocated to Beit Hanoun in the 1980s. There, I began my education at UNRWA schools during the First Intifada, which profoundly affected our daily lives.

During the First Intifada, the academic year was shortened to as few as 80 days. Despite this challenge, dedicated teachers ensured we continued learning. Meanwhile, my father worked tirelessly at Al-Shifa Hospital, often dealing with medical emergencies resulting from Israel's ongoing occupation.

My first-grade experience was vastly different from my advanced kindergarten class in Germany. Due to overcrowding, UNRWA had to create two new classrooms in place of my classroom.

We spent that school year in a cold shed while the new classroom was being built. Science labs were empty, with no chemicals allowed for political reasons, forcing us to study everything theoretically.

In middle school, playgrounds and gymnasiums were closed off by a three-metre-high fence creating a "no student zone" next to the main road for safety. If one student threw a stone, the entire school could be suspended for months. During the Iraq war, our schools were forced to close entirely on orders from the Israeli military.

Innovation amid suppression

Curriculum changes were also notable. In fourth grade, our UNRWA-modified Egyptian geography books had pages removed that referenced Palestine or showed its map. Many books had the word "Palestine" crossed out; we perceived this as UNRWA's attempt to remain apolitical.

An incident that shaped my future interests occurred during my early teens, when I accidentally created my own TV station broadcasting Atari games to the whole neighbourhood. This early experimentation with electronics led to various hacks and innovations fueled by curiosity about restricted topics.

I believe that suppression often backfires; sanctions will only force people to innovate in unexpected ways.

UNRWA has been essential for Palestinian refugees since 1950. By 2009, it operated 691 schools across Gaza, the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, but also Syria, Lebanon and Jordan - educating nearly 482,000 students. This network has helped maintain high literacy rates among Palestinians.

In 2016, the youth literacy rate (ages 15-24) reached 99.4 percent. The overall national literacy rate was 91.1 percent in 2006.

These numbers are impressive compared to other regions. According to UNESCO, the average adult literacy rate in Arab States was 75.1 percent in 2020.

UNRWA schools also led the way in achieving gender equality in education in the 1960s. As of 2024, 62 percent of women in Palestine have higher education, which is a significant achievement.

But to close down the agency’s operations has long been a personal goal for Netanyahu. In 2017 he first suggested “dismantling” the organisation and again in 2018, Netanyahu stated: "UNRWA should be shut down." The bills now being passed are added accolades to the legacy of genocide he is now leaving behind.

Solid foundation

After completing my education at UNRWA schools, I pursued higher education in the United States. The transition was challenging, but the foundation I received at UNRWA prepared me well for perseverance.

My career achievements include serving as the propulsion lead on NASA's Ingenuity helicopter, achieving the first powered flight on another planet (Mars); and working on rocket engines for Blue Origin and NASA Artemis 5 lunar lander (Blue Moon).

Additionally, I have contributed to renewable energy solutions like wind turbines and Ford's first electric vehicle in hopes of fostering a cleaner environment for the Earth.

I am not alone in my success, and the stories of countless other Palestinian students highlight the importance of supporting UNRWA's educational initiatives. The agency relies on voluntary contributions from UN Member States, regional governments, and the European Union. In 2023, UNRWA secured $1.46 billion in pledges.

However the funding cuts over the summer by Western countries, following unfounded Israeli allegations of staff misconduct, created challenges. Despite this, UN and Palestinian officials have stressed the need for continued UNRWA funding to carry out crucial humanitarian work.

Informed citizenship

My journey from UNRWA classrooms to Mars exploration shows how important education is for society's progress. An educated population is necessary for informed citizenship and economic growth.

In Palestine, education is highly valued. As of 2022, enrollment ratios for higher education reached 45 percent.

While my story has been one of success, ongoing occupation continues to affect my family and community. Recently, my father became a patient at Al-Shifa Hospital amid the genocide; overwhelmed by circumstances beyond control, he could not receive necessary care.

This experience highlights how critical it is to support healthcare infrastructure within occupied zones, a mission that begins with providing quality education to future professionals.

My journey from UNRWA classrooms to space exploration shows how powerful education can be. By supporting UNRWA, we invest not just in individual futures but also in potential innovation and peace in our region.

As we look ahead toward brighter horizons recognising how accessible quality education fosters talent, we must ensure every story like mine serves as a glimpse into what exists within every classroom across Gaza, West Bank; refugee camps throughout our region.

Education opened doors I never imagined possible. It is my hope that through continued support for educational opportunities, many more doors will open for Palestinian youth leading toward brighter futures ahead.