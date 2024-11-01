WORLD
1 MIN READ
Could the Uncommitted movement jeopardise Harris’ chances of winning elections?
The “Uncommitted” movement poses a significant challenge to the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris’ ability to regain Arab and Muslim voters ahead of the 2024 election.In an interview with TRT World, the Vice Chair of the Arab American Caucus at the Democratic Party in the state of Michigan, Sameh Al Hadi, explains the motives behind the movement’s position and the steps that the Democrats need to take to win back the critical voter base of Arab and Muslim Americans.
