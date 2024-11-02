The emergency polio vaccination campaign in Gaza entered its second phase on Saturday, though areas in northern Gaza, experiencing ongoing Israeli military offensives and a humanitarian crisis, were excluded from the campaign.

A Gaza-based doctor involved in the vaccination campaign told Anadolu Agency that the initial phase began two months ago, with plans to launch the second phase four weeks later in both northern Gaza and Gaza City. However, offensives in the north delayed the rollout, leading to a partial implementation.

In a statement, Palestinian Health Minister Majed Abu Ramadan confirmed Thursday that northern Gaza could not proceed with the second phase due to the ongoing hostilities, and plans for the next round of vaccinations in the north remain postponed.

Thousands of children at risk

On October 27, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that deferring the campaign in northern Gaza endangered the lives of thousands of children.

According to WHO, children in Gaza require two oral doses of the polio vaccine. The initial phase concluded in mid-September, successfully vaccinating over 560,000 children.

Despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group.

More than 43,200 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 101,800 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.