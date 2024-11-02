November 2, 2024
US Election Night | TRT World Special Coverage
With 10 correspondents across the US and 17 more stationed internationally, exclusive studio setups in seven major global locations, over 40 expert guests, and in-depth documentaries, we’re fully prepared to bring you the most comprehensive coverage of the US Election. From live updates to expert analysis, we’ve got you covered from every angle. Don’t miss this special election night on TRT World!
