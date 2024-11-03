TRT World has wrapped up the sixth edition of the Humanitarian Film Festival with a ceremonial awards presentation at Istanbul's Ataturk Cultural Center.

The TRT World Citizen event attracted prominent figures from the film and arts industry, with Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also in attendance.

Altun tapped the festival's commitment to human rights and social justice, stressing the importance of raising awareness about environmental issues.

"This festival reminds us of the central truth of human life. Humanity today, unfortunately, is at the centre of a great massacre," he said.

He also condemned Israel's actions in Gaza, calling it a "genocidal state."

"Since that day, 786 infants, who had not even reached 1 year of age, have died, and a total of 42,885 people in Gaza no longer breathe. They are not just numbers; they are human beings — each one a mother, father, child, sibling," said Altun.

Congratulating TRT Director-General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, TRT employees and contributors, Altun wished for the festival's permanence and its contributions to peace, prosperity and justice.

'They are not numbers'

TRT chief Zahid Sobaci, separately, underlined the festival's mission to amplify narratives of those affected by global challenges.

"The world is experiencing perhaps one of the most critical times in need of cinema's profound narratives," he said.

"The Humanitarian Film Festival ... offers us the opportunity to engage with people we may never meet and share burdens we might never encounter," he said.

Sobaci also focused on Gaza and the suffering of Palestinians caused by the Israeli war in the enclave.

“These people share the same sky as us," noting that Israel has killed over 42,000 Palestinians, adding that Gaza residents are "trying to lead ordinary lives with the same hopes and dreams. They are not numbers; they are real people."

The festival awarded Ecuador's Roberto Valencia "Best Film" for "The Strange Case of the Human Cannonball," alongside other winners like Ali Sohail Jaura and Jimmy Ming Shum.

The event featured a tribute performance by British musician Billy Rowan and showcased over 300 films addressing critical humanitarian issues.