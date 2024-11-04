November 4, 2024
Wars in the Middle East continue to cloud Harris, Trump campaigns
There's just one more day until the US votes for its next president. The choice is either to bring former president Donald Trump back or move Vice President Kamala Harris a few doors down into the Oval Office. One of the most contentious issues is the conflict in the Middle East. Malik Fuda looks at both candidates' approaches to the conflicts.
