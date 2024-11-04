WORLD
1 MIN READ
TRT World hosts US election panel at Washington DC
TRT World hosts Town Hall in Washington DC, featuring experts Marcus Mason, Todd Belt, Kurt Volker and Thomas Warrick. Our panel dives deep into the global stakes of the 2024 US presidential race. With nearly half the world’s population voting in local, regional or national elections this year, the US election stands out as a pivotal event with far-reaching implications. From conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East to economic rivalry with China, the next US president could significantly shape global dynamics. Join us as insiders share perspectives on campaign strategies, diplomacy, and the US' role in global stability.
TRT World hosts US election panel at Washington DC / Others
November 4, 2024
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us