Helene aftermath in North Carolina may tilt US election outcome

North Carolina’s 16 electoral votes may not sound like much, given that Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will need 270 in total to win the US presidential election. But victory there could be the deciding factor. A variable for voters no one could have foreseen is the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene in late September. Randolph Nogel spoke to residents in Buncombe county, the epicentre of the storm.