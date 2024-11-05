November 5, 2024
Focal Point | US Elections: Muslim Vote
The new episode of the Focal Point highlights the impact of the small city of Dearborn in the state of Michigan, which serves as a microcosm of Muslim Americans, who say they will either disengage from voting or vote for the Republicans. The Democrats are facing a real challenge in Dearborn. This city, historically a reliable source of votes for the Democratic Party, is now at a tipping point.
