Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for unity among Turkic nations to support a just resolution of the Palestinian issue amid Israel's ongoing war on Gaza, which has claimed more than 43,374 lives.

"As the Turkic world, it is extremely important that we continue our efforts for a lasting and just solution to the Palestinian issue," Erdogan said on Tuesday in his address at the Sixth Meeting of the Türkiye-Kyrgyzstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Bishkek.

Highlighting the countries’ “eternal brotherhood,” Erdogan and his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov signed 19 agreements on security, health, culture, and more sectors to strengthen their nations’ bilateral strategic partnership.

"This solidarity will continue to grow in the coming period," Erdogan told a joint press conference held at the Kyrgyzstan Presidential Palace, praising bilateral ties elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

'Eternal brotherhood'

Expressing gratitude for receiving Kyrgyzstan’s prestigious Manas Order, Erdogan called it an "unshakable symbol of the eternal brotherhood" between the two nations.

Speaking on Tuesday, Erdogan further thanked Japarov for supporting Türkiye’s efforts to combat the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), an outlawed group whose 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye was resoundingly defeated.

He added that Türkiye, one of the top five countries investing in Kyrgyzstan, is extending its partnership with Kyrgyzstan and raising its bilateral trade target to $5 billion.

Following the meetings and the signing ceremony of agreements, Erdogan highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s upcoming chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States and expressed confidence that the nation will promote unity among Turkic nations.

Exchange of gifts

The Turkish president also presented Japarov with a Togg — Türkiye’s signature domestic electric vehicle — in “Pamukkale White,” named after the famed petrified waterfalls and terraced basins in Pamukkale in Türkiye’s Aegean region. The President of Kyrgyzstan also gifted a horse to President Erdogan.

Kyrgyz counterpart Japarov welcomed President Erdogan with an official ceremony on Monday.

The Turkish president is visiting the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek to attend the 11th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States.