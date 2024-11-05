TÜRKİYE
November 5, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov have signed 19 agreements in key areas such as security, energy, education, health and culture, strengthening their countries' strategic partnership.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlighted the comprehensive discussions held with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov during his visit to Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital. The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations in depth and celebrated a significant milestone in their partnership.

"We have raised our strategic partnership, established in 2011, to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership that befits our brotherhood," Erdogan stated.

Both leaders emphasised their commitment to increasing bilateral trade volume, which approached $2 billion last year, with a shared goal of reaching $5 billion in the near future.

Türkiye stands as one of the top five countries investing in Kyrgyzstan, a point Erdogan underscored in the context of ongoing Turkish support for Kyrgyzstan's development.

“Through TIKA and other relevant institutions, we will continue our efforts to enhance the well-being of our Kyrgyz brothers and sisters with unwavering determination,” he said.

Urging Turkic unity

Regional concerns, particularly the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and broader issues in occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon, were also high on the agenda. Erdogan called on the Turkic world to take a united stance in response to what he described as the “human tragedy unfolding in Gaza.”

He urged a “strong stance” against the violence impacting the region.

In a gesture of mutual respect and gratitude, President Japarov awarded Erdogan the prestigious Manas Order, one of Kyrgyzstan’s highest honors.

Expressing his appreciation, Erdogan remarked, “I accept the Manas Order with great pride as an enduring symbol of the eternal brotherhood between our countries.”

He described the honor as a fitting conclusion to his official visit to Kyrgyzstan, which he called his “ancestral homeland.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
