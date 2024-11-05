November 5, 2024
US trying to increase influence in East Mediterranean
One question likely to be asked after the US election is what influence the new president will have in the East Mediterranean. In recent years, Washington has played an active role in the region, where there have been long-running disputes between Türkiye and Greece over Cyprus. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from Ankara.
