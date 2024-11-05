Africa's growing importance sparks policy focus from US Leaders

Africa is called the cradle of humankind and is home to 1.5 billion people according to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa. It also has the youngest population. The UN says by 2050, one in four people on the planet will be African. The continent is also mineral-rich. So what policies do Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump have for the continent? Grace Kuria Kanja finds out.