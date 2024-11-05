On a busy afternoon, Baraa al Rantisi meticulously manages day-to-day operations in his newly opened diner in Al-Mawasi, a once-scarcely populated region of Gaza that is now bustling with displaced people and signs of their permanent stay.

Welcoming visitors to his nascent business adorned with plants and fitted with a TV screen, the owner assures them it offers what they'd struggle to find elsewhere in the pounded enclave: a reliable internet connection, hot drinks, basic meals, and comfort.

"Mazaq," the restaurant and café Al-Rantisi opened on Rashid Street in southern Gaza in early October, is one of several ventures that have sprung in recent months in Al-Mawasi despite the ongoing war that continues to wreak havoc on the enclave and its population.

With nearly 80 percent of the population displaced, more than 60 percent of homes affected and no near end to the war in sight, more Gazans are realising that it will take more than a ceasefire to return home, if at all, and have begun constructing a life based on this new reality.

"We have few options left, but our work is crucial for our livelihood. What we're starting will last for many years, if not indefinitely. Here in Gaza, we are acutely aware of our reality," Al-Rantisi told TRT World, before instructing one of the 12 men he's hired to attend to two young women who said they needed to use the Internet.

Putting down roots?

Once home to about 6,000 residents before the war, Al-Mawasi in southern Gaza is now packed with hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who have found no other shelter in the besieged enclave from Israeli shelling since October 7, 2023, but this arid region.

The coastal region that once lacked running water, electricity grid, healthcare and other facilities, is now one of the few shrinking zones designated as "safe" by Israeli troops, and is teeming with a growing population and witnessing the opening of bakeries, medical points, supermarkets and more.

The businesses and transactions are reflective of how many displaced Palestinians are transforming temporary displacement conditions into permanent setups, as a way of adjusting and resisting the unfathomable circumstances they've been experiencing. From opening stores to constructing new homes using repurposed materials, families are working to create a semblance of normalcy in the face of adversity.

The transformation coincides with Israeli settlers boldly eyeing the largely-demolished enclave as a future home of their own. What was long a dream for a few Israeli far-right settlers to inhabit Gaza is now brazenly expressed at conferences with confidence, encouraged by the Israeli government's unending atrocities against Gaza's population.

'We're here to stay'

But for the Palestinians setting up new lives despite all odds, adjusting to their displacement has been a show of resourcefulness and resilience.

Having been displaced from Gaza City along with his four children, parents, and brothers, Baraa al Rantisi moved through several locations in northern Gaza before finally settling in a camp for the displaced in Al-Mawasi.

"Al-Mawasi was farmlands and a few scattered homes but it's now a main destination for the displaced, and will continue to be such with Israeli forces vacating more and more of Gaza," said the 37-year-old.

He's lost two other projects in Gaza City to Israeli shelling, he tells TRT World, but the holder of a degree in business administration says there is no other way but to create means to eke a living.

"Transitioning from a temporary existence to a more stable life will force displaced individuals to seek new means of livelihood. Many families have exhausted their savings and struggle to meet their daily needs after more than a year of conflict," he explained.

He proudly points to the details of setting up Mazaq, which he said cost him around $50,000. "It's designed to be suitable for all seasons—both cold and hot—by carefully considering space, layout, and decor."

"I sought to provide lasting specifications for what might initially seem like a temporary endeavour. What is certain is that we're here to stay. I don't expect a return to the north anytime soon," he said.

But ongoing challenges with sourcing vegetables, meat, and other essential ingredients because of Israeli blockades amplified by the war, have complicated his efforts.

No end to war in sight

Outside and around Mazaq, the ambiance is hectic. Pedestrians on foot are inspecting items and products at stalls set up by merchants offering everything from canned food to lighters - an item that has become indispensable, yet overpriced, for a displaced population largely relying on bonfires to cook their meals and stay warm.

Vehicles and motorcycles zigzag through the mishmash of humans and stalls that now covers Al-Mawasi - a stark contrast to the deserted secluded nature the region had preserved for years.

Amidst the bustle, Mahmoud Turki and his brothers busily run their bakery shop, outside of which stands a small queue of customers drawn by the smell of freshly baked rolls, croissants, breadsticks and more.

Like most current residents of Al-Mawasi, Turki too is displaced. Almost a year ago, he and his family left Khan Younis, where they ran a bakery. As the war continued, the 38-year-old and his brothers decided four months ago to restart their business in their new hometown.

"It was clear that the displacement situation in Al-Mawasi was becoming more stable, there was no choice but to resume work. The end of the war is not in sight, and based on the experiences of the past year, displacement is unlikely to end anytime soon," he told TRT World. The brothers then salvaged what they could of their bakery shop in Khan Younis and brought it to Al-Mawasi.

"Al-Mawasi is currently one of the most vital areas, as it has the largest number of displaced individuals, along with some health and relief services, markets, and a semblance of normal life," asserts Turki. In fact, he notes that his sales are picking up. "My sales volume is actually increasing, even more than before the war,” he said.

However, like with Mazaq, the costs of running the business and production is much higher. "This is due to our reliance on alternatives like electricity generators, coupled with soaring prices for basic materials used in baked goods," he noted. Mazaq's Al-Rantisi had also said that it is nearly impossible to source basic food ingredients like meat and chicken, while vegetables are overpriced.

Turki describes the situation in Al-Mawasi as "a life closer to stability, even if it's only partial. It is no longer feasible to continue living in displacement. People are organising their lives to prepare for a longer stay, despite their hopes for a swift resolution to their circumstances."

No hope in returning north

Humanitarian activist Hani Nabil attributes the growing stability in Al-Mawasi to the increasing conviction among the displaced that there is no imminent resolution to their crisis or chance to return to their homes in the north or Rafah.The Israeli army has been urging displaced individuals from the north to move south, expanding the so-called safe zone in Al-Mawasi to include larger areas east of it in Khan Yunis, suggesting that displacement may continue for an extended period.

"This reality has prompted many to seek ways to establish a semblance of stability, whether by improving their current living conditions or exploring job opportunities," explains Nabil, who added that some individuals are even considering settling permanently by purchasing land or starting permanent commercial ventures, viewing Al-Mawasi as a more manageable option despite the ongoing threat of shelling.

Israel has struck Al-Mawasi repeatedly over the past months, despite it being identified by its army as a safe zone. On September 10, at least 19 people were killed in an air strike.

"Although the idea of turning displacement into a form of stability raises concerns at both national and humanitarian levels, the reality is that Palestinians have many needs that compel them to settle, even temporarily, to maximise their ability to sustain themselves," Nabil noted.

"Displacement areas are beginning to show signs of stability regarding services like cleanliness and water. Markets, cafes, and restaurants are also on the rise, alongside institutions that bolster their presence, making people recognise that the current situation may persist for a long time," he concluded.

This piece is published in collaboration with Egab.