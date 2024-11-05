WORLD
1 MIN READ
Border security and economy dominate Arizona’s vote
Phoenix, Arizona stands at the centre of the 2024 US presidential election, where issues like border security, the economy, and reproductive rights weigh heavily on voters’ minds. As Harris and Trump present contrasting visions—Harris advocating for expanded housing and a ban on price gouging, Trump focusing on tax cuts and border deterrence—Arizona’s residents, including key independent voters, hold the power to influence the national outcome. Join TRT World's Craig Boswell as he explores the challenges and stakes in this pivotal battleground state.
Arizona's Role in 2024 US Race / Others
November 5, 2024
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us