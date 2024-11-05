November 5, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US elections sparks hope as well as uncertainty for migrants
The issue of immigration has been front and centre of the campaigns for both candidates. Donald Trump promises mass deportation, while Kamala Harris pledges increased border security and legal pathways for migrants. Tens of thousands of migrants from all across the globe, are now waiting to see the outcome of the election. Andalusia K. Soloff reports from Mexico City
US Elections and Immigration / Others
Explore