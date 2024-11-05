WORLD
Americans excluded from the ballot: Puerto Ricans
Did you know that more than 3 million citizens living on the US island of Puerto Rico in the Caribbean don’t have the right to vote in the presidential election? Several Puerto Ricans tell TRT World they feel like second-zone citizens and that the US treats this unincorporated territory as a possession where the population is disenfranchised. They describe Puerto Rico as the world’s oldest colony, first ruled by Madrid, now by Washington and say the US government is breaking multiple international laws despite calls for autodetermination by UN experts. Some demand independence from the US and say the island is being exploited while others want Puerto Rico to become the 51st state of the US and that residents benefit from the same rights as the rest of Americans.
November 5, 2024
