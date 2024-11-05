November 5, 2024
How popular are women candidates in US presidential election?
Tom Packer from Oxford University talks to TRT World about the US presidential election and unpacks how popular women presidential candidates are in the election. You can watch the full interview here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s5kRQ0fJ31M
Harris's record as a prosecutor became a point of contention among progressives who argued that some of her stances on criminal justice issues were in conflict with the reform-minded direction that the Democratic Party was taking. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
