In a race that kept America — and the rest of the world — on edge, Donald Trump has defied history by returning to the Oval Office.

In doing so, the former US president faced down two impeachment trials, a conviction and even two assassination attempts. Yet, his ability to connect with voters, many of whom saw him as a champion for their frustrations and dreams, carried him through.

Here are five major takeaways from Trump's return to power.

Black and Latino inroads

Trump surprised many by making headway in black communities and among Latino voters, especially in swing states like North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Complete Michigan results are not in yet, but the state is also set to go red.

These unexpected gains chipped away just enough at the Democratic base to tip the scales.

The economy and Biden's baggage

Trump's economic message hit home, plain and simple.

Harris, meanwhile, was weighed down by Biden's record. She struggled to stand apart and offer voters something fresh. To many, she felt like more of the same.

Men's support and a divided female vote

Trump's focus on men gave him a real edge, with a majority of white women also on his side. The former president over-performed in rural America. Although Harris won among women overall, her support wasn't solid enough to close the gap or break that "highest, hardest glass ceiling".

Trump won more than 71.7 million votes, while Harris won more than 66.9 million.

GOP takes Congress, eyes big changes

With control of the Senate and a redwave across the country, Republicans also walked away with more than the White House. Trump's win is a powerful mandate to steer policy rightward, with big changes expected on abortion, taxes and immigration.

Lost trust among Muslim Americans

Harris saw cracks in her support where it hurt most — among progressives and Arab Americans, especially in Michigan. She defied protesters, pundits and polls — all warning that her support was waning over Israel's war on Gaza and her party's complicity.

Trump's targeted outreach here — and the Democrats' failure to assuage the Muslim voters about their Gaza policy — left many feeling disillusioned and drifting away. The verdict clearly reflected the Arab American and Muslim backlash to Biden-Harris' support for Israel.