An Israeli court recently announced the arrest of several suspects, including the close aide and spokesperson of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Eli Feldstein, for leaking manipulated intelligence documents about a fabricated Hamas plan to smuggle the Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza into Egypt. The claim had been picked up by Netanyahu earlier in September and was used to obstruct ceasefire talks amid Israel's war on Palestine's Gaza. The Israeli government has been facing turmoil after it was revealed that the PM's office had links with the leaks, raising a big question among Israeli citizens: Did Netanyahu sabotage the hostage deal for his government’s political survival?
