Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged the Turkic world to support a fair and lasting resolution to the Cyprus issue, emphasising the importance of solidarity with Turkish Cypriots.

“The Turkic world also has important responsibilities to reach a just and lasting solution to the Cyprus issue based on the realities on the island."

"The more we embrace the just cause of the Turkish Cypriots and show solidarity with them, the more we will strengthen our own unity and solidarity,” Erdogan stated at the 11th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Erdogan highlighted the significance of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) participating in the summit as an observer member and guest of honor, describing it as a clear symbol of the Turkic world's solidarity with the Turkish Cypriot people.

He expressed his aspiration for both TRNC and Turkmenistan, which currently hold observer status, to advance to full membership within the OTS, further unifying the region’s shared objectives.

Related Turkic States ready to expand Turkic Week event beyond Geneva

Century of Turkic world

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also pledged to make the upcoming period "the Century of the Turkic world" and to work towards this goal with full strength.

"We have come to this day by overcoming obstacles, but we still have a long way to go," he said.

Expressing his hope that the summit would benefit the Turkic World, he said after 30 years of conflict and instability in the South Caucasus, the gates to peace and stability have opened.

Erdogan also expressed hope that Azerbaijan's gains on the battlefield in Karabakh will be consolidated on the negotiating table by signing a peace agreement.

Azerbaijan established full sovereignty in Karabakh in September 2023, following an "anti-terrorist operation" after which separatist forces in the region surrendered.

Related Türkiye calls for unity, cooperation among Turkic nations at Shusha summit

Diplomatic efforts to establish peace

Stressing that the war in Ukraine, which is about to complete its third year, continues to have a negative impact on the region, President Erdogan said, “Since the onset of the war, we have been supporting a negotiation process in which both sides are at the table and a lasting and just peace is achieved.

"As Turkic states, I believe that it is extremely important for us to support diplomatic efforts to establish peace.”

Regarding Afghanistan, the president emphasised that geographic stability and security are inextricably linked to developments in the war-torn country, implying that if the interim administration in Kabul takes an inclusive approach based on fundamental human rights, new doors will open for them.

Further cooperation in various fields

Erdogan said the Turkic states' 175 million population, $1.2 trillion trade volume, and rich cultural heritage provide a solid foundation for breakthroughs in “science, energy, and transportation, particularly in trade and the economy.”

"I am pleased that negotiations on the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement, which is one of the components of our 2040 vision, have concluded. I am also confident that the Turkish Investment Fund, which we established last year, will soon be operational and will support our projects.”

On energy, he called for increased cooperation with the goal of reducing dependence on a single source and investing more in renewable energy. The president also called for taking advantage of the Middle Corridor Project's "unique" transportation opportunities.

Stressing that the agreement on the Common Turkic Alphabet in September was a "historic step," Erdogan added: "Our common alphabet is a sign of our common destiny, our common future, and our will to step into the future together.

"By increasing our efforts in this field, we will hopefully eliminate all kinds of obstacles between us and we will sign the historical embrace of the Turkic world.”

Calling for a ‘decisive’ stance

Regarding Israel’s aggression on Palestinian territories, Erdogan said that the international community is failing badly in stopping a genocide occurring in the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly in Gaza.

"The United Nations Security Council, which is responsible for maintaining international peace and security, cannot even meet and take a decision. Or rather, it does not want to," he underlined.

Türkiye does not accept this "atrocity" and "inhuman massacre," in Gaza, the Turkish president said, urging the Turkic world to take a "decisive" stance.