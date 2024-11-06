WORLD
2 MIN READ
Three Swedes arrested in Spain for recruiting minors for gang violence
The Scandinavian gang violence saw a record 53 deaths in Sweden last year.
Three Swedes arrested in Spain for recruiting minors for gang violence
The Swedes were detained in Alicante during an operation involving Swedish, Danish and Spanish forces as well as Europol and Eurojust. / Photo: Reuters
November 6, 2024

Police from several European countries detained three Swedish nationals in Spain on suspicion they recruited minors to commit crimes, including attempted murder, authorities said.

The Swedes, who were detained in Alicante during an operation involving Swedish, Danish and Spanish forces as well as Europol and Eurojust, are suspected of attempted murder and weapons offences, among other crimes, Sweden's Prosecution Authority said.

They are accused of recruiting youths "to participate in serious violent acts" that took place in the spring and summer of 2024 in Denmark and Sweden, prosecutors said.

The three suspects ran an online "criminal cell" and posted "ads offering contract killings" on an online channel "targeting vulnerable youth as young as 13 to 14 years old", Europol said.

"The online channel has now been closed, and investigators are working to identify other individuals involved in this network," it said.

The agency provided digital evidence and coordinated intelligence that helped locate the ring's administrator in Spain.

"While the recruitment of minors into serious organised crime and terrorism is not new, in recent years it has evolved into a deliberate tactic by criminal networks to evade detection, arrest or prosecution," Europol said.

Gang violence

Sweden has struggled to rein in a surge in gang shootings and bombings in recent years, often carried out by minors recruited via encrypted messaging services.

In 2023, the Nordic country of 10.5 million people experienced a historic wave of violence linked to score-settling between gangs, with 53 deaths in 363 shootings, according to police.

Violence linked to Swedish gangs has recently been reported in Norway and Denmark.

RelatedMinors offer to kill for Swedish gangs as crime rates soar: police chief
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us