Ukraine shifts on peace talks after Trump’s victory
TRT World has exclusively been told that Ukraine is finally willing to negotiate peace with Russia that could see it concede territory. A senior Ukrainian government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed this to TRT World on Wednesday. This represents a shift from Kiev's previous stance of not giving up Ukrainian areas held by Russian forces. The change comes in the wake of Donald Trump’s re-election as US president, amid speculation that he may use his position to push for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has the exclusive report.
November 7, 2024
