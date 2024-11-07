WORLD
Four Pakistani soldiers, two children killed after attacks in northwest
A statement by the Pakistani military says security forces also responded to the attack and killed five militants.
In a statement, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the slain officers. / Photo: AA
November 7, 2024

A roadside bomb exploded near a vehicle carrying security forces in restive northwestern Pakistan, killing four officers and wounding five others, officials said, and the same day two schoolchildren were killed when a mortar exploded near them elsewhere in the northwest.

The roadside bombing happened on Wednesday in South Waziristan district, a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, local police officer Dilawar Khan said.

The military in a statement confirmed the “martyrdom” of four officers, but said security forces also responded to the attack and killed five “Khwarij”, a term which is used by the military for the Pakistani Taliban.

In a statement, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the slain officers.

Surge in violence

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but thePakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan,has stepped up its assaults in the region since its ally the Afghan Taliban came to power in neighbouring Afghanistan in 2021.

Later the same day, a mortar fired by insurgents landed near a road in the Tirah valley in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, killing two schoolchildren who were going to school on foot, police said.

On Thursday, Naqvi met with Chinese ambassador Jiang Zaidong in Islamabad to brief him about an investigation into an attack Tuesday in which a guard shot and wounded two Chinese nationals at a textile mill in the port city of Karachi, allegedly over a private dispute.

China has frequently demanded better security for its nationals who are in Pakistan to work for Beijing’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative. An unknown number of Chinese people are also working at factories in the country.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
