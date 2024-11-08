WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel kills 56 people as it expands assault on northern Gaza
Another school sheltering displaced Palestinians has been attacked in northern Gaza as the Israeli army tightens its grip on the area. The northern cities have now been under Israeli siege for five weeks, as the army forces all civilians to leave for the south. The Israeli military has now distanced itself from remarks made by a senior commander earlier this week, stating Palestinians who had evacuated, would not be allowed to return. Daniel Padwick reports.
Gaza’s Shelters in Danger / Others
November 8, 2024
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us