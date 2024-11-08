Calls grow for two-state solution as Israeli settlements expand

As the international community calls for the prospect of a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine to be revisited, illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are growing. Despite the International Court of Justice declaring Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land to be 'unlawful', Israel is seizing thousands more acres of land. Shadia Edwards-Dashti visited a village south of Nablus, which has been cut in half by illegal settlements.