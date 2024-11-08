Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stressed the critical importance of cooperation between Türkiye and the United States in addressing major global crises, including the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

"We are facing numerous challenges, including the Palestine issue and the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Overcoming these is possible through Türkiye-US cooperation," Erdogan said, speaking to reporters during his Thursday return flight from Budapest, where he participated in a European summit.

The Turkish leader also discussed the evolving nature of Türkiye-US relations in the new era. Erdogan expressed hope for stronger ties with the United States following the election of Donald Trump for a second term in the White House.

"We have invited him to our country, and I hope he will accept our invitation," Erdogan remarked.

He emphasised the potential for a renewed partnership, reflecting on his previous working relationship with Trump during the latter’s first term, from 2017 to 2021.

“While there were occasional differences of opinion, the model partnership between Türkiye and the US is undeniable,” Erdogan stated.

The Turkish president highlighted a shared interest in achieving peace in the Middle East, recalling Trump’s past commitment to addressing regional conflicts.

Erdogan further emphasised, "We will continue our talks with Donald Trump and discuss how we will shape developments in the Middle East, as we did before, through telephone diplomacy. For example, we will evaluate the issue of the withdrawal of US troops from Syria."

Erdogan also reiterated concerns about US support for certain terrorist organisations, a longstanding issue in Turkish-US relations.

"How will they end their support for the PKK/PYD/YPG terrorist organisation? As you know, Trump has made promises to end these conflicts initiated by Israel," he observed.

"We want that promise to be fulfilled and for Israel to be told to ‘stop.’ We hope that a period of permanent peace and tranquility will be established in the region during Trump’s second term," he added.

Related Türkiye's full inclusion into EU defence vital for Europe's peace — Erdogan

"More weapons, more bombs, more chaos"

Addressing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Erdogan once again advocated for a diplomatic solution.

"More weapons, more bombs, more chaos, and conflict will not end this war. More dialogue, more diplomacy, and more consensus can open the door to peace," he stated, recalling Türkiye’s past role in facilitating negotiations and offering to do so again.

On the Ukraine conflict, Erdogan remarked that "efforts by the US and other Western nations to end the Ukraine war may speed up its resolution. "

"We've supported Ukraine's rightful stance and pursued peace, choosing diplomacy over joining the conflict. Unlike Türkiye, the West often failed to provide diplomatic solutions. If the Trump administration adopts a problem-solving approach, this war could be swiftly ended," he noted.

Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s unwavering stance in its fight against terrorism. "Nothing will change in our fight against terrorism. We will continue our determination in the same way," he emphasised.

"Our struggle to track terrorists in Syria and Iraq and to eradicate terrorism at its source continues without compromise. We are stating in words and in action that we will not allow the establishment of a terrorist base beyond our borders. We will not step back from this struggle," he affirmed.

In closing, Erdogan criticised the policies in the region of the outgoing US administration, warning: "The continuation of the Biden administration's policies would deepen the deadlock in the region and spread conflict. We do not want this at all."

He also reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to fostering fair relations with the European Union, urging Brussels to adopt "a visionary approach" for enhanced cooperation.